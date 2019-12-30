Blockparty (BOXX Token) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market cap of $180,685.00 and $244.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.01340398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockparty (BOXX Token)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

