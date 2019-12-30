Blue Whale EXchange Market Capitalization Hits $1.76 Million (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $83,822.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Whale EXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CPDAX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,673,834 tokens. The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn. The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Trading

Blue Whale EXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

