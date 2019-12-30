bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $88.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40. bluebird bio has a one year low of $71.42 and a one year high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $249,271. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

