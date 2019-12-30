Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.80 Billion

Analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to report sales of $21.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.59 billion. Boeing posted sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $80.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.23 billion to $83.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.59 billion to $118.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $322.75 price target (down from $327.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $330.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $352.80 and a 200-day moving average of $357.04. Boeing has a one year low of $309.40 and a one year high of $446.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,774.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boeing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,860,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,601,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

