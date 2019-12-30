BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOKF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $87.02 on Monday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $465.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,144,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,392,000 after buying an additional 314,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

