BOMB (BOMB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,892.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $586,874.00 and $34,892.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00057804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00086224 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000912 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00069211 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,306.24 or 1.00415278 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB's total supply is 955,322 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,534 tokens. BOMB's official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

