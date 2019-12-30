Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report sales of $698.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.09 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $651.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $137.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.94 and a 52-week high of $140.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

