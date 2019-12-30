Cowen Raises Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $52.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

BSX stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $1,090,626.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,603,225.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,734. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

