Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BigONE, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $564,383.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, BigONE, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bibox, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

