botXcoin (BOTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $345,056.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and P2PB2B. In the last week, botXcoin has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $42.34 million and approximately $345,056.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com.

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.