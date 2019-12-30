Bounty0x Reaches Market Cap of $275,075.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and Kucoin. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $275,075.00 and $72.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01351137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00124174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.