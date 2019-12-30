Brickblock Market Capitalization Reaches $1.82 Million (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Brickblock has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $15,515.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Brickblock Token Profile

Brickblock (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io.

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

