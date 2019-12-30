Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Short Interest Update

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 423,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $671.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $42.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 184,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDGE. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

