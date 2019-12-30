Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.35% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 54,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 53.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 59,259 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $396.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 29.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

