Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after buying an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 436,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 145.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 251,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 148,881 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHF opened at $39.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

