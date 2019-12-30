Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,980,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 436,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 251,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 148,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

BHF stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.23.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.