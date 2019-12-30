Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Brinker International reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.52.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 117.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

