Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,704.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASB opened at $22.03 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

