Brokerages Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to announce sales of $177.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.00 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $169.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $686.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $690.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $737.25 million, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $742.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

AVNS stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

