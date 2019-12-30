Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.38 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $462.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the highest is $468.36 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $353.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,403,000 after buying an additional 92,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $95,648,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply