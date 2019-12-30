Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.38 Million

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post $462.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450.90 million and the highest is $468.36 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $353.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,403,000 after buying an additional 92,880 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $258,055,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,174,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $95,648,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

