Brokerages Anticipate Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. UBS Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.13.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter valued at $1,311,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 728.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $169.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.27 and a fifty-two week high of $178.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

