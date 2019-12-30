Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,169,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 69.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $239.30 on Monday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $135.92 and a 12 month high of $240.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

