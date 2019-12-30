Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on PPC shares. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

