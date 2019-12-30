Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce $118.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $78.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $422.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $425.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $533.52 million, with estimates ranging from $516.42 million to $563.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

In other Purple Innovation news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 over the last three months. 78.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Purple Innovation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Purple Innovation worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

PRPL opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

