Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.03 Million

Analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post sales of $547.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $562.00 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $576.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

ASH stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 417.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

