Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE ETN opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. Eaton has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16,401.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,439,000 after buying an additional 3,132,191 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,074,000 after buying an additional 1,524,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,312,000 after buying an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 501.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,393,000 after buying an additional 774,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 507.5% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 892,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,344,000 after buying an additional 745,762 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

