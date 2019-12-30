Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post $0.79 EPS

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.75. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,309,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply