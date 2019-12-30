Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.75. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.32 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $63.10 and a one year high of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,309,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.