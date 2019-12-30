Brokerages Expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to announce sales of $310.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.90 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $415.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPOR. SunTrust Banks downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $513.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.86. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

