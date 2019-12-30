Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.33). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

