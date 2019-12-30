Brokerages Expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce sales of $53.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $54.47 million and the lowest is $53.50 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $42.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $204.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $214.65 million, with estimates ranging from $212.60 million to $216.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $857.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 265,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

