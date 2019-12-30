Brokerages Expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.02. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. Mattel’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Mattel to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mattel by 27.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 85.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

