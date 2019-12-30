Brokerages Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $536.24 Million

Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will announce $536.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.48 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $531.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,758.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,591. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 132,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $621,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

