Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post sales of $977.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $951.60 million. Ventas posted sales of $923.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial cut Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 140.4% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

