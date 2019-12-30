Brokerages Expect Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 123.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

