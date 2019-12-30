Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,532 shares of company stock worth $404,727. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 284.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $163,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

