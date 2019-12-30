BTU Protocol Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $5,486.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.83 or 0.06086205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029865 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001274 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.