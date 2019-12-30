Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Up 6.4% in December

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 9,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days. Currently, 35.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Buckle stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Buckle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Buckle by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Buckle by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

