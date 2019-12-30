Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.49% of Business First Bancshares worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $36,735.00. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Business First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Business First Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts predict that Business First Bancshares Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

