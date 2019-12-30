Bytecoin Trading Down 16.1% This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $51.31 million and approximately $23,687.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00634368 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001398 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Coindeal, cfinex, Poloniex, OKEx, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Crex24, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

