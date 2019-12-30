C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.57

News stories about C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. C-Com Satellite Systems earned a daily sentiment score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

C-Com Satellite Systems has a 52-week low of C$1.09 and a 52-week high of C$1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 million and a PE ratio of 43.08.

C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.45 million during the quarter.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

