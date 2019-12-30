Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $142.14 on Monday. Cabot Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.63.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.