Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Cadiz worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cadiz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDZI. BidaskClub downgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. Cadiz Inc has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

