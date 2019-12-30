Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $51,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Calix alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 1,033.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $8.04 on Monday. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.