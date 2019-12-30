Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $78,299.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $78,299.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.01815903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00064259 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,285,156,408 coins and its circulating supply is 2,239,022,098 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, OOOBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

