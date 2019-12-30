Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 89,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 37.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

CPE stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

