CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $46,708.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

CareDx stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.85. CareDx has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

