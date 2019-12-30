Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Up 5.3% in December

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 28th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,249.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 48,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $751,866.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,456.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,985 shares of company stock worth $1,149,269. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Career Education by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Career Education by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 710,414 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Career Education by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Career Education by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 234,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Career Education by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CECO stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Career Education has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Career Education’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Career Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

