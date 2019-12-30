Carnival (LON:CCL) Given New GBX 4,040 Price Target at Barclays

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Carnival to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded Carnival to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,560 ($46.83).

Shares of CCL stock opened at GBX 3,680 ($48.41) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,302.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,449.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51).

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

