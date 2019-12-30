Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. Carvana posted sales of $584.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $433,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last three months. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 150.0% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Carvana by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVNA opened at $97.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99. Carvana has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

