CashBet Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $15,193.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.06057417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00036591 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001904 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001260 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 430,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 163,648,708 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.